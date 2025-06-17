Former Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Milan Mandaric, is returning to England in a bid to try and help ‘rescue’ the Owls.

Mandaric, who sold Wednesday to Dejphon Chansiri in 2015, says that he’s sad to see how things have played out under his ownership, explaining that he was given ‘all the commitments in the world’ when he agreed to the sale a decade ago - admitting that the club is now in need of serious help.

With that in mind, the ex-Portsmouth and Leicester City owner has confirmed that he’ll be jetting into the country towards the end of next week to have some discussions about trying to help solve the Owls’ current problems, saying that he doesn’t mind getting involved himself if that’s what it takes.

Milan Mandaric wants to try and ‘help’ Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking on Radio Sheffield’s SWFC special on Tuesday, he said, “He gave me all the commitments in the world, that he’s got the money, the desire. That he’s got family there, and they all talked the same way. I was not very happy to leave the club, but there were circumstances - it was my time to leave. But I was kind of relaxed and relieved that he would continue to do a good job… He took the wrong direction, and advice, and now the club is where it is today. And who is suffering the most are those loyal supporters...

“It definitely needs a big rescue now, we all know that, all of us who love Sheffield Wednesday… I’m going to meet in London, I’m arriving there next week and I’m going to talk to some people about that, I have a plan to do so.

“I have my ex-manager who was there, Paul Aldridge, and John Redgate, who all worked for me - they know what’s going on. And I want to see what could be a possibility to takeover that club.

“I would have to get involved if I’m going to bring somebody, I’d have to get involved myself - I have no problem with that. There are two things, you have to find the right person, but more importantly you have to have Mr. Chansiri to agree on that - and that’s the difficult part. He doesn’t want to sell it, he’s asking a crazy price - he will never get over £100m as I understands… He’ll be an obstacle no matter what we try to do.”