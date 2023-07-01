Midfielder agrees Sheffield Wednesday terms ahead of 2023/24 season

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Jay Glover, looks set to stick around this season after terms were agreed on a new deal.

It was revealed as part of the club’s retained list at the start of May that the 20-year-old had been offered a new contract to remain at S6 beyond last season, and now The Star understands that it’s close to being a done deal.

The young midfielder made an impression on Darren Moore last season, doing enough to spend time with the first team in training sessions on numerous occasions and also secure his senior debut in Wednesday colours.

Moore’s exit will mean that – like everyone else – he’ll be at square one when the new manager comes in, but it appears that he’s more than happy to fight for his chance once again under whoever it may be.

Wednesday’s U21s returned to training earlier this week as they begin their preparations for the 2023/24 season, and the likelihood is that at least a few of them will be on the plane to Spain later this month given the lack of senior players in the squad at this point in time.

Glover has been at Middlewood Road since the age of 14, climbing his way up the ranks through the years as an energetic box-to-box midfielder, however he was used as a wingback by Moore in his first Wednesday outing last August.