Midfielder admits Sheffield Wednesday spell ‘opened my eyes’ after Owls exit

John Buckley says that his spell at Sheffield Wednesday on loan was an eye-opener for him as he concentrates on his recovery from injury.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Hillsborough, however things never really got going for him as he dealt with time in and out of the squad before a nasty shoulder injury saw him undergo surgery.

He was recalled by parent club, Blackburn Rovers, and says that he’s pleased to be back there now – though he is pleased to see the Owls picking up results under Danny Röhl.

Speaking to RoversTV he said, "I went out to Sheffield Wednesday, it was a different environment, a good change for me to try something different after being here for so long… I am back now which I'm happy about. I want to get fit and get myself back in the team. I'm looking forward to playing at Ewood again.

"At the start, the first few weeks, it was tough… I didn't know anything different (from Blackburn). Day-to-day things, I got on with the lads very well, Sheffield Wednesday were picking up some results just before the end when I left as well which was good.

"I am back now and looking forward to cracking on. It has opened my eyes a little bit, I am really happy to be back now. I get on with everyone here and hopefully, I'll get back on the pitch soon."

With regards to the injury that saw his Hillsborough spell ended, it turns out he may be back sooner than many thought – and there’s a high chance that he will be in the mix when Wednesday travel to Ewood Park in April. He’s not rushing things though.

"It's football, it's unlucky. I fell funny,” he explained. “The rehab is going well, I am ahead of schedule. I felt a little crack, a pop, I knew straight away, it's part of the game. I have been asking what the quickest someone has come back but I can't rush it. I have to take it step by step.