The Owls were heavily beaten by the Saints on Saturday afternoon, losing 4-0 to the Premier League hopefuls as they were put to the sword at St. Mary's, however Wednesdayites were in fine voice throughout the game as they cheered on Danny Röhl and his team in their survival push.

Almost 3,000 made the long trip down to the South Coast at the weekend in order to take their place behind the goal on a cold afternoon in Hampshire, and though they didn't even have a goal to celebrate the travelling fans were a credit to themselves once again - so much so that they were praised by Röhl once again afterwards.