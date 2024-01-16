Reports suggest exit plans should Sheffield Wednesday man leave this month

It’s no secret that Sheffield Wednesday are looking to cut short Devis Vasquez’s loan spell at Hillsborough, and now it appears that they’re making progress.

The arrival of James Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion this month all but spelled the end for Vasquez’s time at Hillsborough, with the Colombian having failed to make a single appearance for the club since Danny Röhl’s arrival.

Cameron Dawson has been preferred as first choice goalkeeper, keeping his place over the weekend against Southampton too, but it’s been explained that the pair will now battle it out for the number spot in Wednesday’s survival push.

It leaves Vasquez in limbo, and though Röhl confirmed that he would still be treated as a member of the squad as long as he remained at Middlewood Road, it seemed clear that the writing was on the wall if his parent club, AC Milan, would allow a return.

Now Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, has reported that there are plans for the 25-year-old to head on loan again if an agreement is reached. Time is, of course, running out though.

Di Marzio said on his website this week, “Milan are in ongoing discussions with Sheffield Wednesday to resolve the early the loan of Devis Vasquez, a goalkeeper born in 1998 who has not been used for some time… When he returns to Milan, we will look for new accommodation.”