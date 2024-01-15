Hungarian international placed on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar in hunt for signings
Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have been made aware that Philadelphia Union attacker, Daniel Gazdag, is available on loan.
The 27-year-old has been a standout performer for the Union in recent years, scoring 51 goals and getting 15 assists in 114 matches in the Major Soccer League. It’s thought that he’s now considering his options after the 2023 season.
Gazdag has played 23 times for his country and helped his former club Budapest Honvéd FC to both a league title and cup victory prior to his move Stateside – and despite not being a striker only eight players in the MLS beat his 14-goal tally last season.
The Star understands that Gazdag’s name has been put forward to the Owls as they look to bolster their ranks under Danny Röhl this January as part of their relegation scrap, and the Hungarian international may well be available if the Wednesday boss feels like he’s a player that can help their cause.
Whether Wednesday will pursue a move for the player or not remains to be seen, but they are believed to have been informed about his availability in the current transfer window if an agreement can be struck with the Union. They’re unlikely to be the only club who have been contacted, either, should the Hungarian be looking for the next chapter in his career.
Gazdag has four goals for his country from 23 caps, including one against England in the UEFA Nations League in 2022. He would qualify for a work permit as per the Governing Body Endorsement criteria that was put in place recently.