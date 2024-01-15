Hungarian international placed on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar in hunt for signings

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have been made aware that Philadelphia Union attacker, Daniel Gazdag, is available on loan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old has been a standout performer for the Union in recent years, scoring 51 goals and getting 15 assists in 114 matches in the Major Soccer League. It’s thought that he’s now considering his options after the 2023 season.

Gazdag has played 23 times for his country and helped his former club Budapest Honvéd FC to both a league title and cup victory prior to his move Stateside – and despite not being a striker only eight players in the MLS beat his 14-goal tally last season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands that Gazdag’s name has been put forward to the Owls as they look to bolster their ranks under Danny Röhl this January as part of their relegation scrap, and the Hungarian international may well be available if the Wednesday boss feels like he’s a player that can help their cause.

Whether Wednesday will pursue a move for the player or not remains to be seen, but they are believed to have been informed about his availability in the current transfer window if an agreement can be struck with the Union. They’re unlikely to be the only club who have been contacted, either, should the Hungarian be looking for the next chapter in his career.