Sheffield Wednesday will hope their rich vein of form continues onto Boxing Day when they head to promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough. Danny Rohl’s side secured their place in the top 10 for Christmas following Saturday’s brilliant 2-0 win over Stoke City, a game in which goals from Josh Windass and Callum Paterson came after Di’Shon Bernard’s first-half dismissal.
That victory capped off a great week for Wednesday, whose manager Danny Rohl confirmed he would be staying on at Hillsborough amid interest from the Premier League and abroad. The 35-year-old will now be preparing for his side’s short trip north and there is hope he can actually name a full substitute bench this time round.
Wednesday were plagued with illness towards the end of last week but Rohl will hope to welcome a few players back, while Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick will also be anxiously awaiting the return of some key players. With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.