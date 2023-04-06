Michail Antonio said his memories from his two spells at Hillsborough ‘will live forever’ as he spoke on The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio eulogised about the 'unbelievable' Sheffield Wednesday crowd as he looked back at his time in Yorkshire.

The forward spent two spells with The Owls, first arriving on an emergency loan deal from Reading in February 2012 before the club signed him permanently that summer.

Antonio scored vital goals in his first half-season to help Sheffield Wednesday gain promotion to the Championship. The following season the star grabbed seven goals and 11 assists despite missing the final months with a groin injury and was eventually sold in 2014 after a second stop-start campaign.

Looking back at his time at Sheffield Wednesday on The Footballer's Football Podcast , a beaming Antonio shared his love for the club and the memories he made there.

In particular, Antonio focused on one match during his loan spell with The Owls when a late winner helped the club secure promotion. That came at Hillsborough on April 24, 2012, when Wednesday had the chance to move just one point off leaders Sheffield United.

Michail Antonio helped Sheffield Wednesday to promotion in 2012 (Image: Getty Images)

He said: "One everlasting memory I have for that season is when we were playing Carlisle. We were third in the league at the time and we had to win the game to go second, it was our game in hand.

"95 minutes on the board, it's 1-1 and we're thinking we're going to draw and stay third place. Guess who pops up? Michail Antonio down the left, cuts back, bang! Far top corner, whistle blows, we win the game. Crowd goes nuts!

"I think there were 39,000 in the stadium at the time and from there we get promoted. That memory will live with me forever. I ran into the crowd screaming, I didn't know what to do with myself. There's a picture of me just screaming, everyone jumping all over me. One thing I give to the Wednesday fans, the atmosphere there is unbelievable."

Speaking after the fixture, The Owls' boss at the time Dave Jones admitted that it would have been a 'travesty' for his side to only leave with one point.

The forward enjoyed two and a half seasons at Hillsborough (Image: Getty Images)

