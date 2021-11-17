The West Ham striker represents Jamaica and on Tuesday night found himself on the scoresheet in spectacular fashion for his country.

Playing in a World Cup qualifier against the USA in Kingston, Antonio let fly with a stunning drive that flew past keeper Zack Steffen.

The goal from Antonio, who made 84 appearances for Wednesday before moving on to Nottingham Forest for just over £1million, cancelled out USA’s opener from Lille striker Tim Weah and the match would end in a 1-1 draw.

That was the 31-year-old’s third appearance in a Jamaica shirt and his second goal. It would appear unlikely that we’ll get to see the former Owl in the World Cup in Qatar with Jamaica sixth in the standings, seven points off fourth-placed Panama, with that position going into an inter-continental play-off.