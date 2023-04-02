News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s stunning home attendances compared to potential Championship rivals

How does Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compare to Championship clubs like Sunderland, Sheffield United and Watford?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 14:51 BST

Sheffield Wednesday face a nervy end to the season as they look to end their two-year stay in League One and secure a return to the Championship over the coming weeks.

Darren Moore’s side were held to a home draw by mid-table side Lincoln City on Saturday as Michael Smith’s early strike was cancelled out by an equaliser from Imps forward Daniel Mandriou just before the half-hour mark. Despite being disappointed with only collecting a point in front of their own supporters, the Owls still remain at the top of the League One table with seven games of the season remaining.

Three of those games will come at Hillsborough and Moore and his players will be sure to receive more impressive support from the Wednesday faithful as they look to roar their side back into the Championship, just as they have throughout what has already been a memorable campaign.

But how would the Owls average home attendances compare to their potential Championship rivals?

How does Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compare to their potential Championship rivals?

How does Sheffield Wednesday's average home attendance compare to their potential Championship rivals?

Average home attendance: 9,838

2. Luton Town

Average home attendance: 9,838 Photo: Cameron Smith

Average home attendance: 10,413

3. Rotherham United

Average home attendance: 10,413 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Average home attendance: 12,027

4. Wigan Athletic

Average home attendance: 12,027 Photo: Getty Images

