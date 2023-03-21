Lure of Sheffield Wednesday breaks another season record - latest sell-out confirmed

Record breakers Sheffield Wednesday have attracted sell-out crowds at a number of away matches this season as clubs queue up for their attempt to end their now 23-match unbeaten run.

The Owls make the short trip to Barnsley tonight for what could well be their toughest test yet of that record, harbouring injury concerns and the form of a Tykes outfit gunning for a late dart at the automatic promotion places.

Michael Duff’s impressive side beat Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough earlier this season and are the last team able to do the double over Darren Moore’s Owls.

Late on Monday evening it was confirmed that Oakwell was completely sold-out for the visit of Wednesday - with a statement on Barnsley’s website confirming the match will be the biggest attendance of the campaign.

The Tykes have recorded five-straight home wins but come up against the team with the highest away point total in League One - despite having played at least two games fewer than any other team.

“They have conceded nine goals away from home all season, and kept 20-odd clean sheets in 35 or 36 games,” said Barnsley boss Duff. “That’s why they’re top of the league.

