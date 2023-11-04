News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Wednesday selection blow as star misses out on Owls XI v Bristol City
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

‘Silky touches’ ‘Wasn’t great’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings v Bristol City after narrow loss - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City on Saturday in a narrow defeat at Ashton Gate.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT

The Owls were unfortunate to come out on the wrong side of the result a they sought their first Championship win on the road, with an early sending off for Barry Bannan and a deflection-aided winner for the hosts proving to be the difference on the day.

Danny Röhl’s side huffed and puffed and almost managed to get something out of the game, however it wasn’t to be as they remained rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Here’s how we rated the team after another difficult result for Wednesday:

Will look back on the game’s first flashpoint with frustration after his pass led to the move that saw Bannan sent off - but turned up in a big way a few minutes later to make a brilliant save off the line from the resultant freekick. His kicking wasn’t great, but made some good saves.

1. Cameron Dawson - 5

Will look back on the game’s first flashpoint with frustration after his pass led to the move that saw Bannan sent off - but turned up in a big way a few minutes later to make a brilliant save off the line from the resultant freekick. His kicking wasn’t great, but made some good saves.

Photo Sales
In true Paterson fashion he started the game as a right wingback and came out for the second half as a striker. Worked tirelessly in both positions.

2. Callum Paterson - 6

In true Paterson fashion he started the game as a right wingback and came out for the second half as a striker. Worked tirelessly in both positions.

Photo Sales
Made some excellent interventions in the first half and used his pace to fine effect on numerous occasions. Very nearly got a goal early in the second half

3. Dominic Iorfa - 7

Made some excellent interventions in the first half and used his pace to fine effect on numerous occasions. Very nearly got a goal early in the second half

Photo Sales
A tidy enough performance from the centre back, who used his strength time and again to keep City at arm’s length.

4. Bambo Diaby - 5

A tidy enough performance from the centre back, who used his strength time and again to keep City at arm’s length.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol CityBarry Bannan