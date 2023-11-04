‘Silky touches’ ‘Wasn’t great’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings v Bristol City after narrow loss - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City on Saturday in a narrow defeat at Ashton Gate.
The Owls were unfortunate to come out on the wrong side of the result a they sought their first Championship win on the road, with an early sending off for Barry Bannan and a deflection-aided winner for the hosts proving to be the difference on the day.
Danny Röhl’s side huffed and puffed and almost managed to get something out of the game, however it wasn’t to be as they remained rooted to the bottom of the league table.
Here’s how we rated the team after another difficult result for Wednesday: