Celtic-bound Osaze Urhoghide posts emotional goodbye to Sheffield Wednesday fans

The 20-year-old defender, who made 21 appearances for the Owls across two seasons, joined in 2019 after his release from AFC Wimbledon.

It became clear some weeks ago, though, that he was likely to move on having failed to agree a new contract with the Owls. A move to Celtic could see Wednesday handed a compensation fee of around £200k.

Urhoghide, who was a popular figure among Wednesdayites in his brief time at the club, posted on social media: “Thank you Sheffield Wednesday and all those involved over the last two years from staff to fans.

Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Osaze Urhoghide has signed for Celtic.

“Since my debut at Brighton away to the Yorkshire derby win at Leeds, it’s given me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Wednesday sealed professional deals for young defenders David Agbontohoma and Leojo Davidson yesterday.