Darren Moore’s side have won eight of the 12 league games that Luongo has played this season, losing just two, and at this point in time not a single player in League One is averaging more tackles per game (3.7) than the Australian.

His 44 tackles so far is the highest tally of any player who has played less than 20 matches, and in terms of the role that he plays in the heart of the midfield you’ll struggle to find many better in the division.

But, contrary to what some might think, the midfielder says it’s not part of the game that he particularly enjoys – he just happens to be quite good at it.

He told The Star recently, “Some people say that, but I don’t enjoy that side of the game… I suppose it’s just easier for me than for others – that’s all.

“I’d be lying if I enjoy that side of the game, because I don’t. I want to play on the best pitches, and get the ball down and play. It’s just that, for me, I have a knack for it. Maybe I think differently, or my body is built differently, and I just do it.”

The tough-tackling midfielder has only been dribbled past on nine occasions in his 1003 League One minutes so far this season – and his presence in the heart of midfield will be required on plenty more occasions if the Owls are to make the Play-Off push that they so desperately crave.