Berahino put in a top performance over the weekend as he and Callum Paterson proved to be the super-subs against Doncaster Rovers, both getting on the scoresheet as the Owls came from 1-0 down to win 3-1.

The 28-year-old hasn’t had the easiest of times at Wednesday so far, battling injury niggles and a spell out of the team, but he’s determined to kick on now after scoring his second goal in Owls colours.

It’s thought that the former West Bromwich Albion man signed a short-term deal until the end of the season with an option to extend, however he insists that there’s only one thing on his mind right now – helping Darren Moore and his side to promotion.

Speaking to the media, Berahino explained, "I'm not thinking about my long-term future. I have got my eyes set on the play-offs and getting back into the Championship… I want to help the team as much as I can. After that, we will see what happens next year.

"I am a Sheffield Wednesday player right now and, of course, I want to stay here. I have never been promoted, I have never won anything in my career with a club, so I want to get promoted and to get back in the Championship. If we can do that this season, then happy days for me.”

He also spoke of the team’s more specific targets for the end of the season, saying, "The top six has got to be our main target. We have got to go for the Play-Offs or even second place. We have got the qualities to do so.

"We are not going to get carried away and think we are going to win the league because Rotherham have gone on a good run and picked up points… We are trying to win every game. We have been fantastic in the last five games.”