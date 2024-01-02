At one point it looked like Marvin Johnson’s Sheffield Wednesday career was over, that he’d not reach his Owls century...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The experienced winger had done the hard yards for Wednesday in League One, been a key component in Darren Moore’s Owls machine and played a huge role in promotion back to the Championship. But under Xisco he found himself not only out of favour, but completely unregistered.

It didn’t take long for Danny Röhl to change that after he arrived at Hillsborough. By game three of Röhl’s revolution he was back in the squad, back game five he was back in the starting XI. After 12 games he’s got five goals and assists to his name in the second tier, and ‘Waka Waka’ can be heard from the stands once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little is known about what went down that led to Johnson’s Owls exile, but what is for certain is that he didn’t give up hope of turning things around. He worked hard to stay as ready as possible, training out in Dubai at one point, so by the time Röhl decided to call on him he wasn’t far off where he needed to be.

He admits that it was a tough time in his career, one that has seen him make almost 250 English Football League appearances, but he doesn’t appear to hold any grudges. And frankly, he’s just happy to be back playing again.

"It's football, it happens,” was the main takeaway from the man known fondly as ‘Neymarv’. “It's probably been happening for the last 30 years at every single club in the league and out of it… You deal with it as a professional footballer and move on from it, keep yourself right and look to the future.

"It was difficult, and that's why I kept my head down and did what I needed to do to keep right. I'm a professional athlete, I can't just down tools and get unfit. I had to keep my head right and bide my time. I've had my chance and given my all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you don't keep yourself right and it does turn a corner and you get the chance, you'll only embarrass yourself by not being ready. If you're unfit you don't look the same player, so I tried to make sure I was in good enough shape that if I was needed back in the squad I was able to perform.”

There was one constant positive throughout his difficult period, though. The backing of the supporters. So many felt he’d been hard done by, felt that – especially given his efforts in the promotion campaign – he should’ve been given more of a chance. Their backing meant a lot.

"It was brilliant to see,” he added. “The fanbase we've got here is incredible and it helped me mentally get through a tough time… I think it made it easier for me to stay on the right track, to keep working, to keep my head down, to keep working hard and make sure I'm ready. It only kept me on a high rather than a low and switching off. It kept me going and kept me strong.

“It's amazing to play in front of them, as I had done for the past two years, so I already knew what it meant to play. That's what hurt me the most, not being able to play… I was in the stands with them watching the games, but it helped me push on and keep right. Now I'm back out playing and I'm buzzing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Johnson’s not just back playing, though, he’s shining. With three direct goal contributions in his last two games the wideman is proving vital in Wednesday’s survival push, and he says that he’s trying to pay back the faith that’s been shown in him since his return to the fold – whichever position he’s put in.

He went on to say, "Danny has told me what he wants from me. He said he knew what I could bring this team and so did I… He knows I'll always give 100% and over the last two seasons I believe I've shown I can help the team. I'm trying to pay him back now.

"I'll back my ability all day long to be able to play wherever I'm needed to and I'll give my best. The fact he's even shown the belief in me to do that is great. We've had conversations and I've told him where I believe my best position is but he knows I'm willing to do the work when needed. I've played left wing, wingback and full-back in the last few seasons and a few before that so it's not unfamiliar to me.

"I never, ever class myself as being the best defensive player, I never have in my whole career, but I still give it 100%. I understand the task and the role and I'll give it my best to do the job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad