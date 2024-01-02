John Buckley has been recalled from his loan at Sheffield Wednesday and returned to Blackburn Rovers.

The Star reported on Monday night that the midfielder would be heading back to Ewood Park after undergoing an operation on his shoulder, and that has now been confirmed.

Buckley, who spent time watching the Owls at Hillsborough as a youngster due to his family connections with the club, sustained a nasty injury in the win over Queens Park Rangers last month, an injury that ultimately led to him going under the knife and the end of his short period at S6.

A statement from his parent club on Tuesday read, "John Buckley has been recalled from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday after undergoing shoulder surgery. The midfielder moved to Hillsborough on a season-long loan deal in September, making 13 Championship appearances for the Owls, before suffering the injury in their 2-1 win over QPR in mid-December.

"It has now been agreed that he will return to Rovers, where he will complete his rehabilitation process over the coming months." Meanwhile, Wednesday said in their own statement, "The Owls thank John for his services and wish him all the best for the future."