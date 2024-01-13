Manager blow at Sheffield Wednesday as ‘health advice’ sees Ladies boss leave role

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies have been dealt a major blow after manager, Kieron Lee, stepped down from his role.

The Owlesses have enjoyed a fine start to the season following Lee’s appointment last year, and have spent long periods on top of the table in their search for promotion out of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women & Girls League.

Lee has overseen a transition of players at the club and guided them to second place in the league after 11 matches, so his departure is a sad one – however there will be some continuity as his assistant, Andy Gilligan, takes the reins.

A statement from the team read, “Due to health advice, Kieron Lee has permanently departed from his role as first team manager. Assistant manager Andy Gilligan will step up into the role. We would like to thank Kieron for his tremendous efforts this season."

Meanwhile, Lee wished the group well, saying, “Due to ongoing health issues, I have taken the decision to step away from all football permanently. I want to thank Julie and Dave for their fantastic support, the players have been a pleasure to manage and i want to thank andy who is a top coach.

“The first team and the junior sides have a great future ahead of them, and I look forward to getting down to support them soon.”