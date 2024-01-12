Sheffield Wednesday starlet makes history by scooping prestigious EFL award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old was announced as the winner of the award on Friday after his stellar performances in December, with the Owls academy graduate being rewarded for a month that saw him score three goals as he burst onto the scene under Danny Röhl.

He's just the second Wednesday player to ever win the gong since it began in December 2009, with the only other recipient being Gary Madine in 2011 when he one it at the age of 21 for an impressive September while Gary Megson was manager of the club. Cadamarteri is the first Owl to win it whilst playing in the Championship.

"Sheffield Wednesday forward Bailey Cadamarteri has been awarded the EFL’s Young Player of the Month," a statement from the EFL read. "The 18-year-old has spearheaded Wednesday’s revival in recent weeks, after being entrusted by new manager Danny Röhl to lead the line. His league debut only came in November as a half-time substitute against Millwall, but since then, Cadamarteri has played every game, scoring three goals and registering one assist in the month of December.

"Central to Wednesday’s high press under Röhl, it is Cadamarteri’s fearlessness with the ball which has impressed most, along with his finishing. In December alone, he opened the scoring at Blackburn Rovers for his first senior goal, before scoring equalisers against both Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers. He also contributed a classy assist for the Owls’ winning goal at Preston North End."