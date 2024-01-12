A newcomer to the Sheffield Wednesday survival mission has been given specific tips on how he can continue to get up to speed to the cut and thrust of the Championship.

Midfielder enforcer Momo Diaby made his step back into the squad at the turn of the year after a long-term injury sustained on his debut back in August meant the Owls chose not to register him for the first half of the campaign. He was able to come off the bench in the latter stages of their win over Hull City before starting and playing an hour of the FA Cup win over Cardiff City over the weekend.

The gangly 27-year-old has already proven a popular figure with Wednesday fans for glimpses of his power and drive from the centre of the park. The quest now, says manager Danny Röhl, is to get Diaby up to speed for a sustained tilt at involvement from the start of matches.

"It was about him getting minutes after a long injury," Röhl told The Star. "The progress he has made in six days is fantastic. He got some minutes against Hull and now he has played 60 minutes here. He is going in the right direction but he needs more training with the team and that's important."

As has been common theme since Röhl arrived at the club in October, Diaby will be welcomed into individual meetings with the German to discuss pointers he has picked out in the Frenchman's game.