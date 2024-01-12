Key detail revealed after Sheffield Wednesday secure attacking signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Chelsea attacker was recalled from his time at Cardiff City in order for him to spend the second half of the season at Hillsborough, and he'll be hoping to hit the ground running this weekend if given a chance to strut his stuff against Southampton at St. Mary's.

Ugbo's long-term future remains uncertain, though, after it was confirmed that Wednesday have neither an option nor obligation to buy him from the French outfit when his loan ends, and the attacker's deal in Ligue 2 only expires in the summer of 2026. The absence of any such clause was confirmed this week.

His parent club said on their official website, "ESTAC announces the loan (without purchase option) of Iké Ugbo to Sheffield Wednesday. The 25-year-old Canadian striker will continue the season 2023/24 on the other side of the channel. During the first part of the season the Canadian played 20 matches and scored four goals in the colours of Cardiff City.

"He now joins Sheffield Wednesday to continue his season in a championship he knows well. The club wishes him great success in this new challenge."