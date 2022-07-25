Update on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s Sheffield Wednesday future after Owls strengthen midfield

The former Manchester City youngster, who was the subject of a swiftly-rejected transfer bid from Blackpool earlier this month, and is believed to be of interest to at least two other clubs including Norwich City.

Dele-Bashiru’s Wednesday contract is due to run out this summer and though talks are ongoing over a new deal, The Star understands that in the last round of talks both parties were a little way off in terms of reaching an agreement.

Sheffield Wednesday remain in contract negotiations with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru amid interest from the Championship. Credit: Harrogate Town FC.

The Owls added Tyreeq Bakinson to their already impressive stable of midfielders, prompting question marks over whether the club were resigned to losing Dele-Bashiru.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore told The Star in the days after Blackpool’s bid was tabled that the club had no intention of selling the talented youngster.

Speaking after a 4-1 friendly defeat at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Moore rejected the notion that Bakinson had been signed as an alternative and confirmed the club were still very much hopeful of securing Dele-Bashiru’s future.

“We’ve spoken to Fis and at the moment the situation with him is that we’re talking to him at the moment over his contractual situation,” he said.

“Talks are ongoing and we hope that he settles himself down and gets ready for the season. It’s an important season for him.

“If you look at his game last season, there’s three-quarters of it from in between the penalty boxes where he’s exceptional. What he needs to do is get in those threatening positions and finish off.”

Though he has been in and out of the team over the course of his two-season Owls career, Dele-Bashiru will be hoping to improve his tally of one goal and one assist in his 45 senior outings.

“That’s the nitty-gritty part, the goals and the assists,” Moore continued. “We know he’s got the potential to do that but again he’s another year on and we feel that if he can add that to his game, he’ll be close to the finished article in terms of a midfield players.