The Owls have missed the two midfielders for some time now following their respective injuries earlier in the season, with Luongo having not played since the 2-0 win over Rotherham and Byers missing all of the games since a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth.

But now, with the start of November almost upon us, Moore has confirmed that the pair have returned to full training, and will line up for Lee Bullen’s U23s on Monday night when the Owls go up against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

What Darren Moore said about Massimo Luongo and George Byers

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moore explained, “We’re pleased that Mass and George are back into real full training now… What we’re going to do is give them a bit of volume - both will be playing for the U23s on Monday night, which is excellent.

“They’ll get minutes with the U23s as their rehab for getting back. But yeah, they’re both back, which is good news.”

But there’s still no set date for their return to first team action, with the Owls boss adding, “I don’t like to give timeframes, because it’s really important that - even though they’re back - we nurture their full recovery.

“They’ve got to add volume even thought they’re back in full training, and that’s what they’ll be getting now… You just hope there’s no reaction to it.”

Moore also said that he couldn’t really offer an update on the situation regarding Lewis Gibson as he faces a relatively lengthy spell on the sidelines, though he did admit that it’s going to be a case of him being out for a few weeks as the Everton loanee tries to get himself back fit again.