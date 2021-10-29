Brown has spent the bulk of his career playing as a left back, but was only converted to that position during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, having previously grown up playing as a winger.

Now, at Hillsborough, the 22-year-old has been used as a left back, left wing back and left winger, and he admits that he’s happy to play wherever Moore wants to utilise him in the current Wednesday setup.

But when asked what he feels is his best position, Brown explained, “I’ve played left back, I’m a left back - but of course, as a modern day left back, I love playing on the wing because it means I can get forward. So I enjoy it on the wing, but I think that left back is my best position.

“It’s where I’ve been playing throughout my career, but it’s also a good feeling when the gaffer can trust you in two positions. So if he puts me left wing, I’ll play left wing. If I’m left back, then that’s my role.

“So yeah, it’s nice knowing that he trust you.”

He went on to say, “The wing is somewhere that I can play, obviously at previous clubs I was left back or left wing back, and obviously it’s different in League One because it’s more physical – so it’s a position that I’m still learning.”