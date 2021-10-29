Four players confirmed out as Cheltenham Town host Sheffield Wednesday

It was confirmed recently that reported former Wednesday target, Will Boyle, has been ruled out for at least a month, and now Michael Duff has revealed that Charlie Raglan will face a similar time on the sidelines with his knee problem.

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit of the Owls, the Cheltenham boss said, “He needs a clean out of his knee now, so he's probably four to six weeks away. The original problem has gone, but he's had a nagging bit of cartilage that needs to be trimmed, so it's frustrating, but at least we know what it is now and hopefully that's his bad luck at an end.”

Duff did go on to say, however, that there are no fresh injuries, with Duff and Raglan joining Taylor Perry and Callum Wright – who have been out for a while – on their list of players who are definitely out of action.

What about Sheffield Wednesday’s injuries?

From a Wednesday perspective, they could well have George Byers back in contention after it was confirmed that he’d returned to full training, while Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass are making some good progress in their recovery as well. There’s no word, at this point, when Darren Moore will have Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson back in action.

The Owls and the Robins will go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.