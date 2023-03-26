Forest Green Rovers will be without two of their most key players when Sheffield Wednesday visit them this afternoon.

The Owls trained on Saturday before travelling down to Gloucestershire for their clash against Duncan Ferguson’s side, with Darren Moore and his team eager to pick up three points and return to the top of the League One table.

Rovers are in a torrid run of form at present, without a win in 17 matches, and as if facing title-chasing Wednesday wasn’t big enough a task… They’ll have to do so without both Corey O’Keeffe and Olly Casey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No player at the club has played more minutes this season than O’Keeffe, and he’s the only one to have featured in more matches than Casey over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

The two defenders will both miss out at the New Lawn Stadium today though, while a whole host of others are absent due to injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their team news update on the club’s official website, FGR said, “Corey O’Keeffe will serve the first game of his two-match ban after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season against Plymouth Argyle. Olly Casey will serve the last game of his three-match ban vs Wednesday.

“Ben Stevenson is out for around four weeks with a knee injury, while Tyler Onyango, Charlie McCann, Jahmari Clarke and Baily Cargill are all likely to be sidelined until the end of the season.”

The two teams will lock horns at 1pm this afternoon as Wednesday seek a return to winning ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad