Darren Moore explains Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to release midfielder early

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that Bobby Dunn was released because he had an opportunity to play regular football elsewhere.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the 19-year-old had moved on to join Dartford FC in the National League South, with the club hoping that the teenager can aid their promotion bid to seal promotion come the end of the season.

Dunn’s departure comes less than a year after he joined the Owls, but Moore says that when it becomes clear that a young player’s future lies away from S6 he’s more than happy to let them go and get the ball rolling elsewhere.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Owls boss said of the midfielder, "We just feel at this stage now that with some of the younger players, those coming out of contract, if they're not going to be kept on at Sheffield Wednesday this gives them the opportunity to go on trial or go elsewhere.

"They will get the opportunities because of being associated with Sheffield Wednesday. We wish them every success going forward. While they may not be able to start a career here, there's so many levels of the pyramid that they can… Hopefully he'll make a real success of it going forward."

Wednesday have numerous decisions to make in the coming months as the revitalise their youth setup once again, with plenty set to follow Dunn out of the door before the 2023/24 season gets underway for the U18s and U21s at Middlewood Road.

