Sheffield Wednesday have had a difficult few weeks on the injury front, and lost two more recently as Josh Windass and George Byers were ruled out.

Darren Moore has dealt with plenty of adversity in the current campaign given some of the unlucky injuries that his players have picked up, with a handful of players getting hit with long-term absences early into the season.

Now though, despite the blow to Windass and Byers, Wednesday are starting to clear out some of the others that had been on the medical table, with Mallik Wilks looking set to become the latest as he targets a return against Forest Green Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls could breathe a sigh of relief as both Lee Gregory and Reece James were passed fit for Barnsley this week after being forced off against Bolton Wanderers, and there are not thought to have been any fresh concerns from the trip to Oakwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the latest from Moore on all of those that have missed out recently…

Mallik Wilks

"If he comes through tomorrow then he'll be involved this weekend. It’s great to have him back… He probably could have been involved on Tuesday but we didn't feel he would sustain enough volume in training we needed to get him to so we left him out but he's trained again today and he looks good so barring a reaction he'll be involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson and Josh Windass are both currently sidelined with injury. (Steve Ellis)

Verdict: Should make the bench at the New Lawn Stadium

Josh Windass and George Byers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With George’s muscle injury and Josh’s ankle, in two weeks’ time both of them will be able to potentially test the injuries that they’re on - only then will we be able to know more. So we’ll assess them again…

“George is here, I’ve seen him, and with Josh we’ve given him a little bit of time to get the rest that he needs to settle it down - so that’s what he’s getting at the moment.”

Verdict: Too early to say, but at the very least they’ll both miss the next three matches – probably more

Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pato and Icky will be back in next week. They've been passed form the medical team to the sports science team, which is really, really good because that means they're back on the grass.

"If they continue going, they’re another two that in a couple of weeks’ time we feel they'll be back with the main group.”

Verdict: Back in action for the final run-in

Ben Heneghan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s making unbelievable strides, really unbelievable strides,” Moore said earlier this month. He’s in excellent shape and condition and he’s responding to the rehab really, really well.

“The way things are going with him over the next couple of months we could see him back on the training ground towards the end, but in order for him to be part of a competitive match, even if he is back on the training ground, we’ll see him fit and raring to go in pre-season.”