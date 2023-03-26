Duncan Ferguson, manager of Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents, Forest Green Rovers, says that he wouldn’t leave his current club even if Real Madrid came knocking.

The Everton legend has a tough job on his hands as he looks to try and keep Rovers in League One this season, and with the team failing to win any of their last 17 matches he’s certainly up against it.

And it doesn’t get any easier this afternoon, with the Owls visiting the New Lawn Stadium.

"We're looking forward to it,” he said of the Wednesday encounter. “We want to embrace this challenge. Sheffield Wednesday are high-flying and they're the giants of this league, historically. They're a massive club and really should be in the Premier League…

“They’re a big, strong team, and they’re up for promotion. We’re hoping we’ve got plenty of fight and hopefully we can get a break."

Meanwhile, speaking to Sky Sports, Ferguson spoke of his loyalty to the project at Forest Green, saying that even an offer from his former club or the Spanish giants couldn’t tempt him away.

"I love Everton, but I'm at Forest Green,” he said. “The owner knows I'm a man of my word, and I've told him I won't be going anywhere unless he tells me. And that's it.

Duncan Ferguson, manager of Forest Green Rovers, knows how tough Sheffield Wednesday will be. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"It doesn't matter if Everton come in for me tomorrow, or Real Madrid come in for me next week. I will not be leaving this club. That's an absolute fact.

"He showed faith in bringing me to the club and he gave me a big contract. He showed that loyalty to me, and I'll show that loyalty back to him."

