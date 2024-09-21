Watch Barry Bannan's superb strike in Sheffield Wednesday's bitter Luton Town defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 to Luton Town on a bitterly disappointing afternoon at Kenilworth Road.

Röhl has made changes both from the side that started in the draw against Queens Park Rangers as well as the win over Blackpool in the cup, with Iké Ugbo being moved to the bench being the biggest surprise - Di’Shon Bernard is into the centre of defence in place of Michael Ihiekwe.

Speaking ahead of the tie, the Owls boss said, “Of course, we can take something from the last two games and for the team I think this is important. We will try everything, we know Luton is a tough place and that they are a team with high ambitions. But I feel the spirit, I feel the belief and the atmosphere is positive and the focus is there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Players are showing me they want to be in the starting XI and this is what I want to see. The team against QPR tried everything but we have good competition, it’s good that we can rotate the players and in the cup we came through. Nearly everybody has had good minutes in the first weeks of the season and this is helpful to manage the group.”

Wednesday started well, but it took until the second half for them to break the deadlock - and what a strike it was:

Sadly things changed when Di’Shon Bernard was sent off and Carlton Morris grabbed a brace that ultimately gave Luton all three points.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Palmer, Bernard, Famewo, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan (c), Kobacki, Windass, Smith

Luton XI: Kaminski, Walters, Burke, McGuinness, Mengi, Doughty, Nakamba, Walsh, Clark, Chong, Adebayo