Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that players should decide the result of football matches - not ‘someone else’.

Wednesday were handed a cruel defeat at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon, losing 2-1 to Luton Town after they were pegged back following a contentious red card to Di’Shon Bernard that ultimately led to Carlton Morris getting a brace to claim victory for the hosts.

It was the second week in a row where the Owls let a lead slip after Barry Bannan had fired them ahead with a fantastic strike, and though he was disappointed with the outcome the Wednesday boss also praised his players for the way that they performed on the day.

Speaking to Radio Sheffield after the game he said, “Last week there was a 50/50 decision against us, today a 50/50 decision against us, but at the end we had three or four opportunities where we could score more and take a win - when you have two goals away it’s helpful to have two goals and be clinical. But all in all I can’t say much against my team, they invested and I think the supporters recognise this today...

“I think these are always 50/50, but when I look to our box at the corner we have Dish two times going down and there is nothing, then it’s a little bit hard to take… The players on the pitch should decide the game, and not someone else, and this is a pity today.”

Wednesday are 21st in the Championship after their latest defeat, which extended their winless run, however could drop into the relegation zone if Preston North End get something against Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.