4 . August 12th - The Marvin Johnson saga kicks into gear

Such a big player in the previous two campaigns, Johnson was left out of Xisco’s first two matches - not even making it onto the bench in the Carabao Cup. After a 4-2 defeat to Hull City the boss said ‘maybe he can tell you’ when journalists questioned his whereabouts. It was a saga that would drag on for weeks and lead to involvement from the PFA and end with the Spaniard saying he didn’t know whether he was in Dubai or not after he was pictured out there. As things stand he remains the only senior player not registered by the club for this season.