Manager sees Sheffield Wednesday job as ‘wonderful opportunity’ amid speculation

Former Portsmouth and Huddersfield Town manager, Nicky Cowley, says that working at Sheffield Wednesday would be a ‘wonderful opportunity’.

The 44-year-old, who works alongside his brother, Nicky, has been out of work since leaving Pompey in January of this year, but it would appear that he’s itching to get back to work if the right job comes up.

Wednesday are in the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Xisco this week, and plenty of names have been bandied about in the hours that have passed by – and it seems that Cowley would be happy to be part of that conversation.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, when asked about the vacant roles at S6 and Bradford City, he said, "Nicky and I, we left Portsmouth eight or nine months ago. We love football and we miss football every day. It’s the first thing we think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to bed.

"Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are both huge clubs, fantastic football clubs which mean so much to so many people. For Nicky and I, what a wonderful opportunity to be able to work at clubs which mean so much to so many people.

"The responsibility that you have and influence you can have on something which means so much to so many people. This is incredible and why ultimately we love football.