Loss of injured Sheffield Wednesday duo discussed as Darren Moore hints at return

There have been concerns over the return timescale of both Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran after both were confirmed to be battling long-term issues.

Moore isn’t one to put specific time frames on injury returns but did say he expected the pair back to play a part this season.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Adeniran in particular had impressed in midweek cup outings, while Famewo’s initial impact on debut at MK Dons earned plaudits, however short it proved to be.

“We know with Dennis the drive and flair he brings in terms of what he is about,” Moore said.

“I suppose we all gutted in a way [that he is out] because he had scored a couple of spectacular goals. He added a different dynamic to our midfield.”

Injury to Famewo and latterly Mark McGuinness have left Wednesday having to fill in again at left centre-half as they did for so much of last season, with wing-back-by-trade Reece James having performed admirably.

Moore said: “Akin is a left-footed central defender. He has got real great power and a lovely pass in him. He is solid, reliable, robust and no-nonsense so we have missed him.

“Both of them would have been key figures with us but that's football. It's a contact sport and we have lost them.

