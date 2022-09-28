Former Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City defender seals non-league switch after honest social media plea
One of Sheffield Wednesday’s recently-released cohort has finally sealed a contract with a new club.
Young defender Kwame Boateng, whose short stint with the Owls ended in the summer when he was not kept on at the end of his contract, is a Northern Premier League Premier Division player having signed on with West Yorkshire side Guiseley AFC.
Boateng, 23, is a former Bradford City player and made the bench for Guiseley in their draw with Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday evening, a clash that saw him face-off against former Owls colleague Liam Waldock, who scored the home side’s goal in a 1-1 draw.
Speaking to The Star last month, Boateng described his difficulty in finding a new club having trialled with a number of non-league clubs including Altrincham.
He posted on Twitter to advertise his availability and received a warm response from Wednesday fans.
“I didn’t know whether I’d be released or not,” he told The Star. “It felt 50/50 to me. I’d spent so much time training with the first team and training with them more often than not.
“I wanted to feature in some [first team] games, but because of the position the first team were in in terms of chasing promotion that didn’t really work in my favour in terms of being able to show what I could do.
“When I didn’t feature in the first team at all, given my age in being one of the oldest in the under-23s, to be honest it didn’t come as the biggest shock in the world.”