Young defender Kwame Boateng, whose short stint with the Owls ended in the summer when he was not kept on at the end of his contract, is a Northern Premier League Premier Division player having signed on with West Yorkshire side Guiseley AFC.

Boateng, 23, is a former Bradford City player and made the bench for Guiseley in their draw with Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday evening, a clash that saw him face-off against former Owls colleague Liam Waldock, who scored the home side’s goal in a 1-1 draw.

Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Kwame Boateng has found a new club after advertising his availability on Twitter. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Speaking to The Star last month, Boateng described his difficulty in finding a new club having trialled with a number of non-league clubs including Altrincham.

He posted on Twitter to advertise his availability and received a warm response from Wednesday fans.

“I didn’t know whether I’d be released or not,” he told The Star. “It felt 50/50 to me. I’d spent so much time training with the first team and training with them more often than not.

“I wanted to feature in some [first team] games, but because of the position the first team were in in terms of chasing promotion that didn’t really work in my favour in terms of being able to show what I could do.