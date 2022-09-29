Eyebrows were raised when it became clear the former Manchester City goalkeeping prospect would not be joining up with his international teammates for matches in Holland against the Netherlands, Slovenia and Moldova.

Charles’ name was even referenced in the squad announcement as someone who would not be involved.

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to seal a new contract for young goalkeeper Pierce Charles, a Northern Ireland international at youth level.

But posting on social media, 17-year-old Charles indicated he has in fact been spending time with the Northern Ireland senior squad.

Their three senior goalkeepers included last season’s Owls number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell and all three either player or named on the bench in their matches against Kosovo and Greece, suggesting Charles was there on an experience-building exercise.

The talented young stopper posted a photo of him with Peacock-Farrell and Luke Southwood – with the caption ‘Good time away with the seniors’ – on Instagram.

Charles’ brother, 18-year-old Shea, is a midfielder at Manchester City and was part of the official squad.

It’s not the first time the goalkeeper has spent extended time with a senior squad. Charles travelled with Wednesday’s first team on their pre-season training camp in Portugal this summer.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough is a friend of Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who is known to be keen to secure the youngster to a professional contract after he turned 17 in July.

Any confirmation of a deal for the youngster has not yet transpired but speaking a month ago, Moore seemed relaxed as to where contract talks were heading.

The Owls boss has spoken a number of times about the potential of Charles and England youth international goalkeeper Jack Hall.

“At the moment, contract talks are where they are,” he said. “The only way they will get resolved is by that communication, which is what we are trying to do.

“It is really important. He is just as important as all of our squad members are.

