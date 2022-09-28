Gordon Brown was Prime Minister, Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feelin’ was number one in the singles chart and Sheffield Wednesday were tumbled out of the League Cup at the second round stage to Port Vale.

The League Two Valiants ran out 2-0 winners against a relatively strong Tuesday night Wednesday side managed by Brian Laws.

A first half red card for Francis Jeffers proved to be the real killer as quick-fire goals from Kris and Rob Taylor after the hour mark proved to be enough for the home side.

The Owls side is a mix of fan favourites and nearly-men who went on to achieve all sorts during their careers.

From shooting survivals, international arrest warrants and a great deal else and ahead of the two sides’ clash on Saturday, here is what happened next to the Wednesday side that last played against Port Vale all those years ago.

There are some recognisable faces.. .. but what of the likes of Francis Jeffers, Ettienne Esajas and Darren Potter? Let's take a look..

2. GK - Lee Grant Now 39 and working as a first-team coach with Wednesday's League One promotion rivals Ipswich Town, Grant played 136 league matches for the Owls between 2007 and 2010. He went on to play over 100 times for Burnley and Derby. Latterly spent four years as a senior back-up and coach at Manchester United before making the Ipswich move this year. Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

3. RB - Frankie Simek A USA international, Simek is another to have played over 100 times for Wednesday having arrived from Arsenal's youth ranks via loan stints at Bournemouth and QPR. Left in 2010 and went on to play three years at Carlisle, retiring early in 2013 after suffering injury concern and an unsuccessful trial with DC United. Since settled in Illinois. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

4. CB - Mark Beevers A Barnsley-born Owls academy graduate recently linked with a possible return to S6, Beevers has the rare distinction of having played over 100 times for four different EFL clubs - Wednesday, then Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United. Rumoured to have been interest to the Owls in the last two transfer windows, nothing came too close and he made the move down under to join A-League side Perth Glory. Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales