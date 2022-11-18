Over 100 days have past since defender Akin Famewo hobbled off on debut with a serious injury sustained less than half an hour into his Wednesday debut in August’s win at MK Dons.

Owls boss Darren Moore said that Famewo, a summer addition brought in from Norwich City, is scheduled to play in Tuesday’s under-21 trip to Wigan Athletic.

Long-term Owls absentee Akin Famewo has made strides in his recovery from injury. Pic: Steve Ellis.

And there were positive injury updates elsewhere, with Dennis Adeniran making decent strides and Mallik Wilks cleared to play against SHrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Moore said: “Akin is back in with us and has done great, he’s had a good, solid week and he’s getting towards day 10, we’ll look to get some minutes into him and he’s well on the way back to first team action. He’s looked good in training.

“We’ve got to give him the time. He’s had 10 days, I’d probably like to give him more like 21 days to have the games and training. Your body gets used to accelerating and decelerating, the volume you get in training.

“His body is getting used to the football movement and recovery. That’s the process he;s in at the moment. He’s fit, but we need to get him match fit.

“Dennis is a couple of weeks away from re-joining the main group, we know the situation with Ben.

“George is one this week where we feel we won’t risk him. He hasn’t been able to complete the work we’d have liked him to complete.”

Asked for clarity on what has been described as an ‘impact injury’ to Byers, Moore said: “It’s a knock. It’s one of those that needs to settle down and it’s one when if you’re consistently on it, it makes things difficult.

“If we can just get it to settle down it’ll be fine and we’ll try him again next week to see where he’s at.