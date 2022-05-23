The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been at Hillsborough his whole career after being promoted up through the ranks at the club’s academy, but faces a pivotal summer as his current contract comes to an end.

Wildsmith was just 21-years-old when he signed he last signed a contract at Wednesday, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal back in August 2017, and he’s gone on to make almost 90 appearances in the colours of his boyhood club.

Now though, while the Owls have offered him a new contract, The Star understands that the shot-stopper is considering his options with regards to his future – with the goalkeeper reaching an age where he would no doubt be looking to play regular football week in, week out.

Wednesday currently only have Cameron Dawson as a senior goalkeeper that is contracted for next season, but are known to be in the market for another player between this sticks this summer as Darren Moore’s latest recruitment drive gets underway.

Conversations will now be taking place surrounding Wildsmith’s immediate future as he looks to make a decision on where he will be playing his football next season, and it may be that he feels a move away from his hometown could be needed in order to take the next step in his career.