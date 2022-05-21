Sheffield Wednesday's retained list finally released as key figures depart Hillsborough

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the anticipated retained and released list from the Owls, and now – after submitting it to the English Football League – they’ve made it public on their official website.

It has been announced by the club this morning that long-serving defender, Hutchinson, as well as both Chey Dunkley and Saido Berahino will be leaving Wednesday this summer when their current deals come to an end.

They said, “Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank all departing players for their services and wish them well for the future.”

Meanwhile, the club have exercised an option on Marvin Johnson’s deal that will see him stick around for a little bit longer, and have offered contracts to four others.

Massimo Luongo, Jack Hunt, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith will all see their respective deals come to an end next month, however Moore is keen to see them stick around if possible - and has offered them all the opportunity to stay.

None of the four have yet put pen to paper as yet though, with contract negotiations ongoing between the players, the club and their representatives.

Sheffield Wednesday have finally released their retained list after the 2021/22 season.