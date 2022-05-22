Bannan was in fine for Wednesday in 2021/22, picking up 21 goals and assists in League One as he played all but one of their games across the course of the campaign.

Now, after being nominated for the EFL’s League One Player of the Season award and winning the Goal of the Season gong, the 32-year-old is up for another piece of individual silverware.

‘Baz’ is one of six players nominated for the PFA’s Fans’ Player of the Year award for the third tier, and stands a good chance of victory given Wednesday’s substantial fanbase.

On 90min.com, who host the vote, they said of the midfielder, “Barry Bannan's all-round play was vital to Sheffield Wednesday's promotion push this season… Never has he scored more than the nine he chimed in with this year, while his 12 assists were perhaps even more important.

“His side fell short in the play-offs but he'll be hoping to be back in the Championship soon enough.”

Bannan will be up against Alfie May of Cheltenham Town, Ipswich Town’s Wes Burns, Milton Keynes Dons man, Scott Twine, Sunderland striker, Ross Stewart, and Wigan Athletic forward, Will Keane, as they all hope to take home the prize – which will be announced by the PFA in the near future.

