Sheffield Wednesday received enquiries on three players – Darren Moore confirms

The window will close at 11pm on Monday, and while Moore says that he thinks it’s unlikely that there will be any new faces coming through the door at Hillsborough, there may well be some exits – potentially on loan or otherwise.

Players such as Ciaran Brennan, Korede Adedoyin and Ryan Galvin have all been linked with moves away this month, while others like Liam Waldock could also do with some more regular game time elsewhere.

And when asked whether the likes of Brennan, Adedoyin and Galvin could be on the move before Monday’s deadline, Moore told The Star, “Potentially… Have we had enquiries for them? Yes we have - for all of those players you’ve mentioned there.

“We have just got to look at it now, and that’s another part of the transfer window. You have to look at that side, as a manager and the recruitment team, as well as players possibly coming in.

“There are clubs out there looking to take our players, and want our players for their own reasons. We’re just looking at it in terms of their career development, and we’ll make a decision based on the interests of the football club and where each individual player is at.”

Wednesday have brought in three players on loan this month, with Jordan Storey, Tyreece John-Jules and Harlee Dean all coming through the door to bolster Moore’s side at Hillsborough.