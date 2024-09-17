The remarkable opening day win against Plymouth Argyle seems a lifetime ago for Danny Rohl and Sheffield Wednesday.

On that day, as Hillsborough basked in the August sunshine, goals from Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith helped the Owls romp to a big win on home soil and condemn Wayne Rooney to a heavy defeat in his first game in charge of the visitors.

Since then, Wednesday have collected just one point from their following four games after following defeats with Sunderland, Leeds United and Millwall and a dramatic home draw with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Those results have left Wednesday sat just one point and two places above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s tough-looking trip to Luton Town. Although there are high hopes a positive season can still lie ahead of Rohl and his players, a win is needed as soon possible to kickstart the campaign - but what are the Owls chances of improving their form and retain their place in the second tier this season?