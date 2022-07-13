But there is no more important player than Barry Bannan. And recent history suggests there is no better system for him than 3-5-2, or variations of it.

So I’d be surprised if Darren Moore deviates from a set-up that, on the form of the second half of last season, would have seen the Owls promoted over a full campaign.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan Pic Steve Ellis

Much has been made of the manager’s ideological preference for 4-4-2. Credit to him for forsaking that based on what has brought out the best in his squad.

The signs are he will not change on that front. No natural winger recruited, for example. Nor should he change, in this column’s opinion.

The way he plays 3-5-2 is far more flexible and better suited to his players, even allowing for the addition of seven recruits with the possibility of a couple more.

Again, I come back to Bannan. His influence is immeasurable and, yes, you’d like it to be less. For other midfielders to dictate as the likeliest match winners. For an alternative metronome to emerge.

But the reality is that, even at 32, the Wednesday skipper will be the one technical talent head and shoulders above League One level in the coming season.

He always takes responsibility but the key to harvesting his ability is giving him less - in terms of a rigid role.

Playing 4-4-2 can tie him down. Being one of five across midfield gives him a measure of freedom; to get forward or drop off.

I know this does not seem like progress or evolution but it seems the sensible conclusion. Better than making him one of two in central midfield, with specific shadowing responsibilities, or as a wide player drifting inside.

Of course, he performed the latter role with distinction under Carlos Carvalhal. But these are different times.

Strangely, I think the key platform for Bannan’s effectiveness, and the team’s, will be further back than midfield.

No department, whatever the formation, changed more often last season than the defence - for a variety of reasons.

With three new centre backs through the door - Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Akin Famewo - Moore has a chance to lay a firmer base.

He has five to pick from, including Dom Iorfa and Liam Palmer. Six might be ideal but five is workable for a regular 3-5-2 pattern.