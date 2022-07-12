Breaking off from a sweltering training session in Albufeira, the Liverpool-born defender spoke to the club’s in-house media team.

Among the topics discussed were his controversial decision to make the switch to S6. Asked why he made the call, he said: “There were a few things to be fair.

“The size of the club goes without saying. I spoke to the manager as well, the plans he has going forward and the squad being so strong, it was basically that.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Michael Ihiekwe.

“Looking into the future, it all looks really promising.

“It’s been brilliant,” he said to settling into life with Owls boss Darren Moore. “He’s got different methods like every manager does, it’s really good, refreshing and I’m just trying to take everything on board and learn as much as I can.

“It’s still early in pre-season but coming away helps so much because you’re always together and speaking with one another and little things like that.

Wednesday assistant manager Jamie Smith spoke last week about the importance of the Portugal trip in allowing the club’s new players to settleand for the squad to build a sense of togetherness heading into the new campaign.

Ihiekwe agreed and spoke glowingly about how warmly had had been welcomed: “There are some brilliant lads, I knew a few of them before I came here and they’ve been brilliant. We’ve started well and it’s really good.

“Coming away always helps, you’re having food and all that together, especially in pre-season with the new faces.

“Everyone gets on really well and it’s an easy group to come into. It’s been good.

“We look good, really strong. There is already competition for places all over the pitch which is really good.

“All the successful teams have that and you need everyone pushing each other in training. It’s a long season and everyone needs to play their part.