Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson, who shone on loan at Bristol Rovers last season and is wanted by Wednesday, has been involved in the Magpies’ pre-season campaign over the last couple of weeks.

A host of clubs including Stoke City, Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion are understood to be battling Wednesday in the race to sign the 19-year-old on loan, who scored seven goals as the Gas were promoted from League Two last time out.

But Toon boss Eddie Howe has already made clear he intends to take a long look at the England youth international this summer before deciding his fate. The ‘new money’ North East club are expected to bring in a number of high-profile players ahead of the new season.

“I've just got to try and impress as much as I can really, and do my best,” Anderson told nufc.co.uk. “I've got to try and compete for a place around the team and see how I can do.

“I think not trying too hard to do that (is important) - just do your stuff, and see if you catch an eye, and work as hard as you can.

“It's kind of like a free hit – I'll give it my best shot, and if they think I need another season out [on loan], I'm happy to do that. Whatever's best for me.

“I'd say for me, probably playing games is the most important thing, to be honest - carrying on my run that I have, and just trying to keep striving.

“Hopefully that's here, or if it's somewhere else on loan, I'll be giving it my all.”

Anderson caught the eye in Newcastle’s 5-0 win over Gateshead over the weekend, playing a part in the build-up to a Ryan Fraser goal.

“I thought he did very well,” Howe told the Newcastle Chronicle when asked about Anderson. “I thought he showed real endeavour and desire to do well.