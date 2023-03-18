The injury status of three senior Sheffield Wednesday players will be assessed over the weekend as the Owls make the turn into a busy period of League One fixtures – with Darren Moore admitting one area of the squad is ‘a little bit depleted’.

Wednesday have been operating with Lee Gregory acting as the lone deputy to Michael Smith and Josh Windass for several weeks since the return of loanee Alex Mighten was confirmed in January and was followed by injury to Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks.

Gregory started and scored in Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers but had to be substituted in the second half due to a kick on the ankle. With Josh Windass also having to go off with what Moore reported to be a similar issue, midfielder Dennis Adeniran had to fill the void up top.

Moore said he was hopeful the pair – along with left-sided defender Reece James – would be fit for the trip to Barnsley on Tuesday, but the signs on Windass in particular didn’t look good as he left Hillsborough hobbling in a protective boot.

Josh Windass hobbled out of Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bolton Wanderers. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“Obviously losing Greggers and then Josh,” Moore told The Star post-match. “We’re just a little bit depleted up there really in terms of having that extra attacker.

“Mallik [Wilks] is on his way back and is making his return but he needs a volume in training before he makes it back. We look forward to getting him back.

“We’ll get Mallik back and Callum Paterson is another couple of weeks away before we can take a closer look at him. If we can get those two back they will add that bit more at the top end of the pitch. It’s vital, really.

“We need that in terms of the top end of the pitch. We have a lot of games to play at this stage of the season. There are still 11 games to play and a lot in a short space, it tells you that the squad will be needed.”

Wilks has sat out for several weeks with a calf issue and though that has now been overcome, Wednesday will now put him through his paces with designs of brushing up his sharpness.

“It’s now just a case of getting the volume,” Moore said. “We’ll get those levels up and get the work into him.

“Hopefully there’ll be no reaction to any of that and we’ll get him back involved.”

