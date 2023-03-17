A blistering start to the first half wasn’t quite sustained as Sheffield Wednesday took a point from a home clash with promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers.
Lee Gregory’s deflected early goal set Wednesday off and running amid a flurry of decent chances, but the Owls just slowed a touch while losing players to injury and/or fitness management.
The match was Wednesday’s 23rd League One match unbeaten on the bounce - a truly remarkable effort - and sets them up for a trip to Barnsley on Tuesday for what will likely be another tricky battle.
Here are our player ratings from a nip-and-tuck night under the lights at S6.
1. Cameron Dawson - 7
Caught a couple confidently and was out smartly to stamp out a short pass back his way early in the second dig. Distribution handy. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Liam Palmer - 7
A moment of classy game-reading and exquisite timing saw him race across to deny Adeboyejo on 32 minutes - an understated moment. Calm on the ball and in defence and got forward as much as he could, spinning one good chance in particular over the bar on 83 minutes. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 6
His knock-down for the opener was meat and drink for the big man. Slow to get out to Adeboyejo for Bolton’s equaliser. A constant threat - as ever - at both ends of the pitch in the air, but we maybe saw the first little baby shards of hesitation on the deck. Did he get away with that penalty shout on 74 minutes? Photo: UGC
4. Akin Famewo - 7
Broken record stuff, but he’s got a bit of everything. Grappled well with Charles and got across smartly to end a promising attack on 54 minutes. Went about his business quietly and confidently. Photo: Harriet Massey / UGC