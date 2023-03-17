Sheffield Wednesday were forced to substitute three key players against Bolton Wanderers, with Josh Windass leaving Hillsborough in a moonboot.

The Owls are now hoping that Windass, Reece James and Lee Gregory will all be available for selection when Wednesday travel to Barnsley on Tuesday night after the trio picked up ankle injuries in a 1-1 stalemate at S6 that made sure the Owls continued their unbeaten run to 23 matches in League One.

Wednesday had to battle for the point, and fashioned enough chances to pick up all three, but plenty of talk afterwards was on the exits of the trio forced off early on Friday evening.

Speaking after the draw, Moore explained, “I’ve got to look and see where Reece James and Josh Windass are at - both of them had to come off with knocks, so we have to assess them over the next 48 hours with regards to Barnsley, and I’m hopeful that they’ll both be available. And we’ve got Dominic Iorfa coming back from suspension - so that’ll be a big plus if we do lose Reece…

“Lee also took a knock on the ankle, but that was a kick - so he had to come off because he couldn’t put his weight through it. I’m hopeful that all three will be available because they’re all knocks - like I say, Josh was in a boot as a precaution just in case. As it stands here now I would hope that all three will be available for Tuesday.”

Regarding the decision to place Windass in a protective boot ahead of the trip to Oakwell, Moore seemed to suggest that it was nothing to be overly concerned about.

He said, “It’s a precaution because he took a knock on it - so until the medical team assess him in the morning you don’t want him doing anything more to it. So the boot is protection until the physios get on him. With the boot there can be no more damage done.”

