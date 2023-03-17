Darren Moore admitted a sense of frustration among his players after a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers continued their long unbeaten run at the top of the League One table.

An early Lee Gregory goal seemed to put an energetic Owls side on their way but with the Trotters able to get a foothold after Victor Adeboyejo’s 36th-minute equaliser, the game was – by Moore’s own admission – dragged into something of a battle.

What ground gears in the mind of the Wednesday manager was their inability to put away chances during that first half hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s probably the one small critique today,” said an otherwise relaxed Moore. “The chances we created were there but we just got the wrong contact. I looked back at four chances in the first half that fell to us but we just couldn’t get that first contact on the ball.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“I have great belief in these players that if we get them the ball in areas they will stick the ball in the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pleased for Greggers to come in tonight. It was a tough decision to take Smudger out and put him in, but he responded tonight by getting the goal.

“We’ll look back at the game, we’ll recover the players and get ready because there’s another game on Tuesday.”

The result was turned partly by a big Bolton penalty shout late in the second half when Aden Flint appeared to bring down handful Dion Charles in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘no penalty’ call from the referee incensed the Trotters’ bench and Ian Evatt in particular – who speaking post-match didn’t hold back in his assessment of the call.

Moore was at-odds with Evatt’s assessment. “I would imagine Ian will say it’s a penalty,” he said. “I would say it’s not a penalty because it’s not a natural coming together, he sort of stumbles. Big Flinty doesn’t actually touch him.

“Going down to ground, the boy [Charles] stumbles. I do think he could have got his shot off but he hit the deck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad